Main Street Research LLC Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Main Street Research LLC increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,556 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC's holdings in PepsiCo were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.9% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 11.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,052,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,377,000 after acquiring an additional 106,250 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $1,328,000. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.64.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP stock traded up $1.79 on Friday, reaching $164.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,208,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,996,291. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $192.38. The company has a market capitalization of $226.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $172.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 81.50%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

