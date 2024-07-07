MANEKI Price Hits $0.0065 on Top Exchanges (MANEKI)

MANEKI (MANEKI) traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One MANEKI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MANEKI has a total market cap of $58.05 million and approximately $13.13 million worth of MANEKI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MANEKI has traded down 23.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MANEKI Token Profile

MANEKI launched on April 21st, 2024. MANEKI’s total supply is 8,888,887,212 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens. The official website for MANEKI is manekineko.world. MANEKI’s official Twitter account is @unrevealedxyz.

MANEKI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MANEKI (MANEKI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. MANEKI has a current supply of 8,888,887,212 with 8,422,887,212 in circulation. The last known price of MANEKI is 0.0070086 USD and is up 1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $12,928,168.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manekineko.world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MANEKI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MANEKI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MANEKI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

