Maximus, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:MMS)

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the health services provider on Saturday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Maximus has increased its dividend by an average of 0.6% per year over the last three years. Maximus has a dividend payout ratio of 19.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Maximus to earn $5.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus Stock Up 0.1 %

Maximus stock opened at $85.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.31. Maximus has a twelve month low of $72.39 and a twelve month high of $90.65.

About Maximus

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The health services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.26. Maximus had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Maximus will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.