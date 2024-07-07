McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Down 0.5 %

MGRC opened at $104.49 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $88.63 and a 12-month high of $130.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.60 and a 200-day moving average of $115.25.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $187.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth $171,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

