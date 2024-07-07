McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
McGrath RentCorp Stock Down 0.5 %
MGRC opened at $104.49 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $88.63 and a 12-month high of $130.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.60 and a 200-day moving average of $115.25.
McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $187.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.
McGrath RentCorp Company Profile
McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.
