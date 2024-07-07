Mckinley Capital Management LLC Has $11.92 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 52.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,102 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 27,101 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.4% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $11,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.7% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,219 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 123.7% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,083.1% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $1,634,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNH. HSBC raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.74.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $1.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $488.01. 3,498,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,448,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $436.38 and a 1-year high of $554.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $498.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $500.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.26 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $2.10 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

