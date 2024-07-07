MetisDAO Tops One Day Trading Volume of $11.61 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 7th. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $218.82 million and approximately $11.61 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 19% lower against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for $38.48 or 0.00067189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00012709 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00008954 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001079 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,236.47 or 0.99934358 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011846 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006478 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000070 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

METIS is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 38.83262271 USD and is up 7.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 252 active market(s) with $17,816,015.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

