Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

MTD has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an underperform rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective (up previously from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,267.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,346.08 on Wednesday. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1 year low of $928.49 and a 1 year high of $1,535.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,412.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,298.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.72 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International will post 40.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total transaction of $1,889,548.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $363,603.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total value of $1,889,548.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,603.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total value of $1,618,067.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,691.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,278 shares of company stock worth $4,871,849 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,075,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,431,696,000 after purchasing an additional 141,431 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 169.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 573,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $763,764,000 after acquiring an additional 360,786 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $296,041,000 after acquiring an additional 23,305 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,847,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 248,007 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $330,169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

