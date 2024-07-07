Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Miller Industries Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE MLR opened at $53.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $611.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.11. Miller Industries has a one year low of $33.83 and a one year high of $61.87.

Get Miller Industries alerts:

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $349.87 million for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 19.46%.

Miller Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Miller Industries

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.26%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Miller Industries by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Miller Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Miller Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Miller Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Miller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.