Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Purchases New Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLF. Canoe Financial LP raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7,959.7% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 45,648,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,367,326,000 after acquiring an additional 45,082,012 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,757,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 15,665,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $816,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,394 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 171.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,172,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,081,000 after purchasing an additional 740,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,535,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,620,000 after purchasing an additional 734,549 shares in the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Argus raised Sun Life Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

Shares of SLF traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.98. 291,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,943. The company has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.57 and a 52 week high of $55.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.67.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.94%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.588 per share. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.10%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

