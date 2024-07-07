Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Sells 48 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,848 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

V stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $270.36. The stock had a trading volume of 7,986,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,135,279. The stock has a market cap of $494.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.80. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.68 and a 52-week high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.56.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

