Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Sells 619 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,866 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 374.6% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 63,450 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 50,080 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 14,153 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 68,894 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 24,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of UBER traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.06. The company had a trading volume of 6,599,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,155,685. The company has a market capitalization of $148.48 billion, a PE ratio of 114.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $40.09 and a one year high of $82.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.41.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UBER

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at $6,851,103.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 635,984 shares of company stock valued at $42,258,297. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.