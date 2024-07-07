Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Buys 1,120 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 64.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey by 54.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 5.2% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 85,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Hershey by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 108,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hershey by 20.3% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.15. 1,169,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,399. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.18. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $178.82 and a 52-week high of $249.84. The company has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.31%.

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total value of $278,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,728 shares in the company, valued at $7,196,824.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $859,950 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $179.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Edward Jones restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, April 19th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.67.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

