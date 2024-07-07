Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Buys 1,521 Shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 38.7% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 16,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 96.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 348,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 171,392 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 32,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF alerts:

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of RDVI stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $23.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,687 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.