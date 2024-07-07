Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,973 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Allen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC now owns 314,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,925,000 after acquiring an additional 11,906 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3,445.4% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 232,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,033,000 after acquiring an additional 225,918 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 29,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 351,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,703,000 after purchasing an additional 9,339 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

AMLP traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $48.17. 703,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,654. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.69 and its 200-day moving average is $45.70. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $38.88 and a twelve month high of $48.76.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

