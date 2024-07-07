Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,808 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Sentry LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,811,748,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $700,291,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in FedEx by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,667,462 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,686,738,000 after purchasing an additional 880,894 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,893,781 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $732,040,000 after purchasing an additional 798,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 33,890.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 651,597 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $166,972,000 after buying an additional 649,680 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $294.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,480,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $224.69 and a 1-year high of $302.41. The firm has a market cap of $72.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.93.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

In other FedEx news, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total value of $703,009.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,192.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total value of $703,009.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,192.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,980 shares of company stock valued at $37,712,646 over the last three months. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

