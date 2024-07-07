Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP increased its position in AutoZone by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its position in AutoZone by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on AutoZone from $3,278.00 to $3,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $2,600.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,112.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoZone news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole purchased 36 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,255.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of AZO traded down $29.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,815.00. The company had a trading volume of 110,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,576. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,375.35 and a 52-week high of $3,256.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,882.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,871.07.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 14.60%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $34.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

