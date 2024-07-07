Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $856,000 Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC cut its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,347,434,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $467,141,000. Canoe Financial LP raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 844,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,054,000 after buying an additional 517,116 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $239,244,000. Finally, Focused Investors Fund L P acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at about $249,884,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $530.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,580. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $534.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $510.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $550.34. The stock has a market cap of $123.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ELV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Elevance Health from $621.00 to $646.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.36.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.