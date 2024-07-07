Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $926,000 Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 9,466.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,143,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,211,000 after buying an additional 2,121,211 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,337,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,194,000 after purchasing an additional 988,864 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,233,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,446,000 after buying an additional 449,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 843,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,623,000 after buying an additional 410,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on TAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.07.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

NYSE:TAP traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.98. 2,581,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,184,883. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $49.19 and a one year high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.81.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.20%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.