Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,016 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,769 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 21,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC now owns 34,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.77.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EPD traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.01. 2,424,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,585,389. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

