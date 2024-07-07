Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases 614 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,108 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of ROST stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.55. 1,601,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,323,355. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.30 and a 1 year high of $151.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ross Stores from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Ross Stores from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.06.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ROST

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $130,206.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,634.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.