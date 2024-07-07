Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Takes $1.01 Million Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,227 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 29,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

TPH traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.06. 584,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,005. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.32. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.18 and a 1-year high of $40.98. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $918.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.77 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 56,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $2,250,235.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,963,520.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

TPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

