Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Takes $937,000 Position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,402 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GVA. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Granite Construction by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,388,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,596,000 after acquiring an additional 246,154 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Granite Construction by 637.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 936,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,523,000 after buying an additional 809,803 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 639,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,543,000 after buying an additional 49,610 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,125,000 after buying an additional 71,099 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 295,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,005,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Granite Construction from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

NYSE:GVA traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $61.59. 317,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,600. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.67. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.74 and a 12 month high of $65.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 104.39 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.28. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $672.28 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.14%.

In other Granite Construction news, SVP Bradley Jay Williams sold 750 shares of Granite Construction stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total value of $45,907.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,361.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

