Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on ENI (NYSE:E)

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ENI (NYSE:E – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on E. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ENI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of ENI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of ENI from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy.

NYSE E opened at $31.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $52.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.12 and a 200-day moving average of $31.79. ENI has a 12 month low of $28.19 and a 12 month high of $34.30.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.18). ENI had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $25.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that ENI will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.372 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. This is an increase from ENI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. ENI’s payout ratio is 60.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in E. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,257,556 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $76,779,000 after purchasing an additional 377,642 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in shares of ENI by 365.8% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 335,353 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,405,000 after acquiring an additional 263,362 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in ENI by 94.9% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 162,196 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 78,957 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of ENI during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,143,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of ENI by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 493,470 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,783,000 after purchasing an additional 62,964 shares during the period. 1.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

