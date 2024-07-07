Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stake Cut by Tobam

Tobam cut its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Nasdaq by 1.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 89.3% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Nasdaq by 5.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 71,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 26,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:NDAQ traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.38. The stock had a trading volume of 825,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.22 and its 200 day moving average is $59.17. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $64.25.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus raised their target price on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nasdaq

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $181,826.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,710.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.