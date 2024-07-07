NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Cut to $92.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $115.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.19.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $75.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.41. NIKE has a 52 week low of $74.29 and a 52 week high of $123.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Cim LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $14,275,000. TKG Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $1,012,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $8,034,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 2,332.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,042 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $17,598,000 after acquiring an additional 176,476 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,668,949 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $506,908,000 after acquiring an additional 192,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

