Niza Global (NIZA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $296,937.84

Niza Global (NIZA) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 7th. Niza Global has a total market cap of $296,937.84 and approximately $1.81 million worth of Niza Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niza Global token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Niza Global has traded down 25.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Niza Global Profile

Niza Global’s launch date was October 2nd, 2023. Niza Global’s total supply is 7,899,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Niza Global is niza.io. Niza Global’s official Twitter account is @nizacoin.

Niza Global Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Niza Global (NIZA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Niza Global has a current supply of 7,899,999,954 with 5,670,599,954 in circulation. The last known price of Niza Global is 0.00122492 USD and is down -13.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $2,984,645.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niza.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niza Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niza Global should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niza Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

