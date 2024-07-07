Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Free Report) (TSE:NDM) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $0.80 price objective on the mining company’s stock.
Northern Dynasty Minerals Price Performance
Northern Dynasty Minerals stock opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $0.43. The stock has a market cap of $172.12 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.60.
Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Free Report) (TSE:NDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Northern Dynasty Minerals
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.
