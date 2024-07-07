Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Free Report) (TSE:NDM) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $0.80 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Northern Dynasty Minerals stock opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $0.43. The stock has a market cap of $172.12 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Free Report) (TSE:NDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAK. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $4,228,000. Herr Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the first quarter worth $2,986,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,425,864 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 94,095 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $947,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

