Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.90.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $38.07 on Wednesday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $43.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.81.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.10. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The firm had revenue of $396.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, insider James B. Evans sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,626. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $52,728.96. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 107,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,948.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James B. Evans sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,753 shares in the company, valued at $3,097,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,934 shares of company stock worth $241,906. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Northern Oil and Gas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOG. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 22,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 91.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Stories

