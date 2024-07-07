Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Acquired by Tobam

Tobam increased its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 1,799.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 120,089 shares during the period. Tobam owned about 0.05% of Nutanix worth $7,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Nutanix during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Nutanix news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 53,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $3,434,688.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,368,008.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 53,029 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total value of $3,434,688.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,635 shares in the company, valued at $9,368,008.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $562,708.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,205.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,965 shares of company stock worth $5,965,961 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NTNX shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nutanix from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Nutanix from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Nutanix

Nutanix Stock Performance

NTNX traded up $1.47 on Friday, reaching $60.10. 1,337,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,331,772. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $73.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.88 and its 200-day moving average is $58.76. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -858.45, a PEG ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.12. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $524.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.13 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.