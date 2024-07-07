Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Harbor Advisors LLC

Harbor Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at $3,433,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,210,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,790,000 after buying an additional 158,161 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 841,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,620,000 after buying an additional 296,122 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenorchy Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the fourth quarter valued at $1,702,000. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nutrien from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.28.

Shares of NYSE NTR traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,027,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,195. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $69.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.70 and its 200-day moving average is $53.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.32%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

