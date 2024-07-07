Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Oragenics Price Performance
OGEN opened at $1.02 on Friday. Oragenics has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $7.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.50.
Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Oragenics Company Profile
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
