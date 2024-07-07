O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by GLOBALT Investments LLC GA

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA decreased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 672.8% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,545,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 11,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,139,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY stock traded up $6.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,026.82. 305,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,969. The company has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $860.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1,169.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,011.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,036.07.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,212.00 to $1,143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,116.93.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

