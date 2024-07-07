Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $312,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% in the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 314,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,837,000 after buying an additional 50,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Argus lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,001.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $816.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 858,742 shares of company stock worth $735,573,781 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:LLY traded up $16.47 on Friday, hitting $914.57. 2,880,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,607,195. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $434.34 and a fifty-two week high of $918.50. The stock has a market cap of $869.22 billion, a PE ratio of 134.69, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $831.69 and a 200-day moving average of $751.25.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.