Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Downgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

Barclays downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has $25.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $38.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PCRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.10.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PCRX

Pacira BioSciences Stock Down 2.8 %

PCRX opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. Pacira BioSciences has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The stock has a market cap of $980.34 million, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.59.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $167.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.43 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Pacira BioSciences

In related news, SVP Lauren Riker sold 3,970 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total transaction of $114,018.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,514. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 5,012 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $143,192.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,273,336.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Lauren Riker sold 3,970 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total value of $114,018.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,150 shares of company stock valued at $602,170 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 448,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,139,000 after purchasing an additional 56,081 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 139,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 34,723 shares in the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,037,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,810,000. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.