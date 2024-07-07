Palisade Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,240 Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 510.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of PRF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.08. 242,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,560. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.94. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $30.29 and a 1 year high of $38.62.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

