Palisade Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 468.4% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AZN traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.34. 2,341,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,879,693. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.99 and a 200 day moving average of $70.79. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $80.86. The company has a market capitalization of $239.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. On average, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

AZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Argus boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

