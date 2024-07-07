Palisade Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STIP. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,803,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 20,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $670,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.39. 310,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,861. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.27 and a one year high of $99.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.00.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

