Palisade Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 726 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Tesla from $293.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock traded up $5.13 on Friday, reaching $251.52. 154,501,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,893,608. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.15 billion, a PE ratio of 64.16, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

