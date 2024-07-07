Palisade Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 629 Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,032,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,617,000 after acquiring an additional 245,682 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sanofi by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,322,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,796,000 after acquiring an additional 323,968 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 16.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,224,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,077 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,315,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,521,000 after purchasing an additional 491,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Sanofi by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,770,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,051,000 after purchasing an additional 694,957 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNY traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.66. 2,902,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,786,075. The stock has a market cap of $125.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.59. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $42.63 and a fifty-two week high of $55.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 26.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

