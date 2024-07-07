Palisade Asset Management LLC Makes New $111,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,218,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,706,000 after purchasing an additional 196,239 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,755,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,174,000 after acquiring an additional 328,238 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,730,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,237,000 after acquiring an additional 345,707 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,853,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,312,000 after purchasing an additional 75,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,431,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,481,000 after purchasing an additional 44,517 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV remained flat at $87.81 during trading on Friday. 381,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,988. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.96. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $71.27 and a 52-week high of $90.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.4205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

