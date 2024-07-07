Palisade Asset Management LLC Makes New $61,000 Investment in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 2.7% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,559,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,831,000 after buying an additional 91,990 shares during the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AES in the first quarter worth $1,235,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AES by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,783,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,838,000 after buying an additional 204,448 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 370.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 116,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 91,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AES by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,441,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,008,000 after buying an additional 2,670,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AES from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.88.

AES Stock Performance

AES stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.71. 6,927,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,131,087. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.98. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $22.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. AES had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

