Palisade Asset Management LLC Makes New $94,000 Investment in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CARR. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CARR. Citigroup raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,568.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $135,568.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,954 shares of company stock worth $16,650,050 over the last ninety days. 6.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of CARR traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.24. 1,994,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,879,092. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $66.50. The firm has a market cap of $56.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.80 and a 200-day moving average of $58.92.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 53.15%.

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.