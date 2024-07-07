Palisade Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 74,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,659,000 after purchasing an additional 19,479 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,457 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 412,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,179,000 after purchasing an additional 33,662 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.35. 2,229,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,221,296. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.29 and a fifty-two week high of $247.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.89 and its 200-day moving average is $121.89.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.18%.

In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Albemarle news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALB shares. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.78.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

