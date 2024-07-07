Palisade Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,578 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.7% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 103,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,165,000 after acquiring an additional 8,295 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.5% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 533,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,033,000 after purchasing an additional 27,957 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 874.5% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 93,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,514,000 after purchasing an additional 84,227 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 992,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,855,000 after purchasing an additional 61,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 14.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 76,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.98. The company had a trading volume of 6,198,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,907,048. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $77.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $89.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.53.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.22.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

