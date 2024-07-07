Palisade Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,400 Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sollinda Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $475,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 210,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,673,000 after purchasing an additional 78,400 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 23,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 114,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,667 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BAB traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.55. 80,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,182. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.62 and a beta of 0.22. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.29 and a twelve month high of $27.33.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

