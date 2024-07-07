Palisade Asset Management LLC Takes $49,000 Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 232,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,394,000 after purchasing an additional 44,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasure Coast Financial Planning lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 84,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 12,103 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BOND stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $91.40. 152,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,008. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $85.10 and a 52 week high of $93.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.08.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

