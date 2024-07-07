Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. trimmed its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PH. Main Street Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.3% in the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 49,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,273,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.0% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,634,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 28.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 140,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,139,000 after buying an additional 30,979 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 72.5% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $7.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $505.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 548,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $527.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $517.62. The firm has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.44. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $362.49 and a one year high of $570.15.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $610.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.69.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

