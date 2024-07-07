PDS Planning Inc Boosts Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTE. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 6,549.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 503,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,919,000 after acquiring an additional 495,826 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,988,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,959,000 after buying an additional 451,597 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 159,211.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 434,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,935,000 after buying an additional 434,646 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,184,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,431,000 after buying an additional 419,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth $22,081,000. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Trading Up 1.3 %

TTE traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,277,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,646. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $167.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.38. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $54.94 and a 52-week high of $74.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $56.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.64 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 9.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TTE shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.