PDS Planning Inc Boosts Stock Position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,185 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 499.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 24,230 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 49.6% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 34,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. 3.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Mizuho Financial Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of MFG traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.40. The company had a trading volume of 475,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,987. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.84. The stock has a market cap of $55.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Mizuho Financial Group Profile

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The bank reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07). Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.41 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.