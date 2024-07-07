PDS Planning Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $76.40. 4,641,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,744,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.35 and its 200 day moving average is $68.31. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.35 and a fifty-two week high of $77.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

BSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $526,029.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,628 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,157.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 9,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $719,561.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,300.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $526,029.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,628 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,157.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,259 shares of company stock worth $5,344,014 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

